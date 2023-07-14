Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, AFRM, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 88,347 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 10,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 7,367 contracts, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, AFRM options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

