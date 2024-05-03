Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, EOG, XOM

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 15,195 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,600 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 95,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 7,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, EOG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BTE Average Annual Return
WOR Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.