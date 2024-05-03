Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, EOG, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 21,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 15,195 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,600 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 95,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 7,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

