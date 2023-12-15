Notable Friday Option Activity: MCB, ENVX, CACC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB), where a total volume of 579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 57,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 20,177 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 301 contracts, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 53 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,300 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCB options, ENVX options, or CACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

