Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, CRWD, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 18,159 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 7,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 27,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 153,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 14,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CRWD options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.