News & Insights

Markets
MA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, CRWD, AFRM

December 08, 2023 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 18,159 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 7,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 27,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 153,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 14,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CRWD options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AVYA Videos
 BNI Videos
 BONT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
CRWD
AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.