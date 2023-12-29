Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, PYPL, GWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 17,317 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 141,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 10,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,003 contracts, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, PYPL options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.