LMND

Notable Friday Option Activity: LMND, OXY, JPM

December 29, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 9,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 58,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 45,356 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, OXY options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

