Notable Friday Option Activity: LMND, OXY, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 9,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 58,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 45,356 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, OXY options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
