Notable Friday Option Activity: LLY, PLTR, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 26,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 428,655 contracts, representing approximately 42.9 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 42,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 11,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
