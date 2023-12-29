Notable Friday Option Activity: KEX, STNG, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX), where a total of 3,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 439,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,741 contracts, representing approximately 674,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KEX options, STNG options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
