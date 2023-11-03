Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, CRM, COP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 53,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 18,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 25,536 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,100 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

