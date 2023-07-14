Notable Friday Option Activity: IRBT, AMBA, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total volume of 3,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 387,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,121 contracts, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 8,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

