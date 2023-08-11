Notable Friday Option Activity: IP, INDI, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), where a total volume of 17,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) options are showing a volume of 7,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IP options, INDI options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AVAN market cap history
IMAX Split History
UNH Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.