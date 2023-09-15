Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, CELH, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 244,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 31,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 6,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 2,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, CELH options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
