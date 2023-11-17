Notable Friday Option Activity: ILMN, QLYS, ALNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 12,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,749 contracts, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 2,961 contracts, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ILMN options, QLYS options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
