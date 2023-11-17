Notable Friday Option Activity: ILMN, QLYS, ALNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 12,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,749 contracts, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 2,961 contracts, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ILMN options, QLYS options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.