Notable Friday Option Activity: IGT, CAVA, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 10,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 13,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 8,356 contracts, representing approximately 835,600 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, CAVA options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

