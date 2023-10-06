Notable Friday Option Activity: IGT, CAVA, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 10,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 13,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 8,356 contracts, representing approximately 835,600 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, CAVA options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MRUS Stock Predictions
HUM Dividend Growth Rate
EMLP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.