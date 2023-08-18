News & Insights

Markets
HURN

Notable Friday Option Activity: HURN, V, MS

August 18, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), where a total of 676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 140,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 28,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HURN options, V options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Buybacks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNMR
 ON Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HURN
V
MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.