Notable Friday Option Activity: HURN, V, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), where a total of 676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 140,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 28,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HURN options, V options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
