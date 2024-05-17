Notable Friday Option Activity: HUM, MHK, DD

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 2,707 contracts, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares or approximately 45% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 10,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

