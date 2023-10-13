Notable Friday Option Activity: HSY, CI, ROK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 6,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 691,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 4,756 contracts, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 2,996 contracts, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options, CI options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DWAW Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding POCI
TYH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.