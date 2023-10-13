Notable Friday Option Activity: HSY, CI, ROK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 6,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 691,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 4,756 contracts, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 2,996 contracts, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, CI options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

