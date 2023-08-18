Notable Friday Option Activity: HPQ, BZH, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 21,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

