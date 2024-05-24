News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, OXY, DKNG

May 24, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 106,721 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 7,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,300 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 29,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 46,486 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

