Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, OXY, DKNG

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 29,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 46,486 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, OXY options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
