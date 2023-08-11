Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, HROW, CR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 19,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Harrow Health Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 4,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,729 contracts, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
