Notable Friday Option Activity: HAS, FSLR, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 21,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 18,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAS options, FSLR options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
