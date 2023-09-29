Notable Friday Option Activity: GXO, ATVI, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 2,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 588,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 34,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 17,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
