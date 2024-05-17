Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, GD, HL

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 7,342 contracts, representing approximately 734,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) saw options trading volume of 66,162 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, GD options, or HL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
ASB Stock Predictions
RISN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.