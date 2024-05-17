News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, GD, HL

May 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 204,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 28,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 7,342 contracts, representing approximately 734,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

And Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) saw options trading volume of 66,162 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

