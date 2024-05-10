Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMAT, AXP

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 20,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,500 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
