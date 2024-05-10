News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMAT, AXP

May 10, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 159,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 23,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 20,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,500 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AMAT options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PWR Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding GACQ
 ETFs Holding GLOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AMAT
AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.