Notable Friday Option Activity: GNRC, PRVA, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 9,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) options are showing a volume of 5,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 15,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, PRVA options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.