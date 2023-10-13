Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, FOLD, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 27,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw options trading volume of 20,569 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 43,432 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
