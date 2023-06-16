Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, CWH, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 83,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 14,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 751,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 80,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

