Notable Friday Option Activity: FWRD, MAXN, ALB

August 11, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total volume of 2,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.8% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) saw options trading volume of 14,543 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 24,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FWRD options, MAXN options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

