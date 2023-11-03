Notable Friday Option Activity: FTNT, BMY, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 56,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 92,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 27,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 11,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
