Notable Friday Option Activity: FOUR, BYON, VSTO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total volume of 6,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 654,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 6,650 contracts, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 3,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

