News & Insights

Markets
FOUR

Notable Friday Option Activity: FOUR, BYON, VSTO

January 12, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total volume of 6,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 654,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 6,650 contracts, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 3,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, BYON options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SJH Split History
 Institutional Holders of TWIO
 GPP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
BYON
VSTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.