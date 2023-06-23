News & Insights

Markets
FIVE

Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, MU, FOUR

June 23, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 4,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 953,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 76,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, MU options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SSB Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INXB
 Funds Holding RULE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE
MU
FOUR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.