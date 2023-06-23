Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, MU, FOUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 4,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 953,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 76,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

