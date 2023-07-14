Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, UPS, SPGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 14,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 20,396 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 5,838 contracts, representing approximately 583,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

