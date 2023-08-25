Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, DBRG, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 41,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 7,570 contracts, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 31,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

