Notable Friday Option Activity: F, PANW, TJX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 226,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 35,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 14,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 26,708 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for F options, PANW options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of CARZ
KERN Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of MGY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.