Notable Friday Option Activity: F, PANW, TJX

September 22, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 226,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 35,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 14,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 26,708 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, PANW options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

