Notable Friday Option Activity: F, MA, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 377,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 25,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.35 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 18,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,072 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, MA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

