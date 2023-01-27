Notable Friday Option Activity: F, BAC, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 229,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 23,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 174,980 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 16,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 79,042 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

