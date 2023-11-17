Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPD, MU, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total of 7,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 711,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 52,083 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 14,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, MU options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GOL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDRV
ACH Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.