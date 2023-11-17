Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPD, MU, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total of 7,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 711,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 52,083 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 14,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

