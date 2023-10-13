Notable Friday Option Activity: EVLV, MCD, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV), where a total volume of 20,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.4% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 34,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 18,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
