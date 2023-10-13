Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, ELF, PNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 19,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 9,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) options are showing a volume of 20,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, ELF options, or PNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FOX Videos
KED Insider Buying
MRAC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.