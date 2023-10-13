Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, ELF, PNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 19,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 9,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) options are showing a volume of 20,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

