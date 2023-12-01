Notable Friday Option Activity: ETRN, NOC, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), where a total of 14,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,307 contracts, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 7,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
