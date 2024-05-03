Notable Friday Option Activity: ENVX, OKTA, CSTL

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 7,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Castle Biosciences Inc (Symbol: CSTL) options are showing a volume of 1,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of CSTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CSTL. Below is a chart showing CSTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
