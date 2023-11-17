Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GOOGL, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 51,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 211,617 contracts, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 19,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,242 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GOOGL options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.