Notable Friday Option Activity: ECL, V, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), where a total volume of 5,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 39,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 21,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ECL options, V options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
