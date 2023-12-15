Notable Friday Option Activity: EBIX, DDOG, RRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total of 14,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 25,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 3,846 contracts, representing approximately 384,600 underlying shares or approximately 77% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
