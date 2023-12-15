Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, TFC, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 39,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 41,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 23,945 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

