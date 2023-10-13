Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, ALL, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 66,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 7,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, ALL options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
POSH Videos
BHGE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.