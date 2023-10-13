News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, ALL, HD

October 13, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 66,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 7,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

