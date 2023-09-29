News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DUOL, SOFI, NET

September 29, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

September 29, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 2,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 255,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 125,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 19,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 18,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, SOFI options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

