News & Insights

Markets
DPZ

Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, UVE, FCX

April 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 5,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) options are showing a volume of 1,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.87 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 114,920 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 14,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, UVE options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Benfords Law Stocks
 LFMDP Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding PLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ
UVE
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.