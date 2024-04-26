Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, UVE, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 5,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) options are showing a volume of 1,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.87 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 114,920 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 14,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

