Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, BX, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 14,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 17,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

