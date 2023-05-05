Notable Friday Option Activity: DLTR, AMD, BIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 56,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 373.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 656,098 contracts, representing approximately 65.6 million underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 54,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) options are showing a volume of 973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, AMD options, or BIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.